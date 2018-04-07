The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 07, 2018 | Last Update : 12:21 PM IST

India, Crime

MP woman reaches police station to file rape complaint with 4-month-old foetus in bag

ANI
Published : Apr 7, 2018, 11:07 am IST
Updated : Apr 7, 2018, 11:08 am IST

The woman alleged that she was raped by four people for months and was forced to abort the baby.

SSP Satna, VD Pandey said that they initiated an investigation into the matter and will soon nab the perpetrators. (Photo: ANI)
 SSP Satna, VD Pandey said that they initiated an investigation into the matter and will soon nab the perpetrators. (Photo: ANI)

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): In a spine-chilling incident, a 20-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district reached the police superintendent's office to file a rape complaint carrying her four-month-old foetus in a bag.

The woman alleged that she was raped by four people for months and was forced to abort the baby.

She filed a complaint against four people -Neeraj Pandey, Dheeraj Pandey, Prem Kumar, Rajkumar and a nurse Sapna, who forcefully conducted her abortion.

The victim said that the rapists threatened her for dire consequence if she revealed about the incident to anyone.

A complaint has been filed in the matter under section 366, 367 (2), 201, 506, 315, 316, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SSP Satna, VD Pandey said that they initiated an investigation into the matter and will soon nab the perpetrators.

"The victim has filed a complaint about the incident. We will further investigate the matter based on the same. The guilty will not be spared at any cost," Pandey said.

Tags: crime, ipc, forced abortion, gangrape
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Satna

MOST POPULAR

1

Levi Strauss sues French luxury house Kenzo over jeans pocket tab

2

I feel blessed to be Majid Majidi's hero, says Ishaan Khatter

3

Find out which is the best position for sleeping

4

Middle finger to Trump: US woman fired for being ‘rude’ to prez, sues ex-employer

5

Found out about foods to get healthy skin this summer

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

more

ALSO FROMLife

During the festival, people make offerings to honour their departed loved ones and keep them comfortable in the afterlife. (Photo: AFP)

On Tomb Sweeping Day, People in China tend the graves of their departed loved ones

While Americans still love Labrador retrievers, the nation’s interest in French bulldogs has reached new heights. (Photos: AP)

American Kennel Club declares most popular breeds, Labradors rank first

People in costumes swarmed Washington, DC for its sixth-annual Awesome Con event that inspires fans to 'celebrate geek culture' featured in movies, comic books, television and games. (Photos: AP)

Cosplay artists congregate in numbers at Awesome Con

Easter is the oldest and most important Christian feast celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Photo: AP)

Easter celebrations across the globe

'Gauchos' are Latin American cowboys who travel from all over Uruguay and neighbouring Argentina and Brazil to participate in the Criolla Week Rodeo in Montevideo each year. (Photos: AP)

Gauchos ride wild horses at rodeo celebrating Criolla Week

The fair, in its sixth edition features works from 32 countries. Asian largest contemporary art fair continues to see steady growth from the China market with its new generation of collectors (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong's Art Basel fair see installations, paintings from around world

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham