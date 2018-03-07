Rajasthan: Dalit youth's burnt body found days after friend killed on Holi

This is the third murder of a Dalit in the last four days.

Jaipur: Three days after a youth Dalit Neeraj Jatav was killed, his friend’s charred body was found near UIT flats in the Phool Bagh police station area on Tuesday. The victim was identified as 18-year old Ajay Jatav who was found unclothed and half burnt.

Ajay’s death is allegedly linked to 16-year old Neeraj Jatav’s alleged murder by a mob on Holi following dispute over the songs that were being played. The killing of two young Dalits over a short period of time has created panic among the locals as both Neeraj and Ajay were close friends.

"Family members have claimed that some unidentified people burnt him alive in connection with clashes that took place in Bhiwadi on March 3. However, preliminary investigation has indicated that the victim was not present at the spot of the clashes,” Additional Superintendent of Police, Pushpendra Solanki, said.

A large crowd had gathered outside the hospital while the body was being examined. Heavy police force has been deployed in the area as precautionary measure. Senior police officials rushed to the spot.

Solanki said that an FIR has been registered and the possibility of the two murders being connected will be explored.

“We are investigating all the angles. Ajay was known to be close to Neeraj, however, whether this murder is linked with Neeraj’s murder is yet to be ascertained,” said a senior officer.

He was severely beaten up while going to the village to attend a musical programme on Holi. According to his brother Rajesh, a few days ago a bike was stolen from the village. The bike was later found but the accused suspected Jaswant of stealing the bike.