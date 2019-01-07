The Asian Age | News

PM Modi targeting me due to frustration: Chandrababu Naidu

PTI
Published : Jan 7, 2019, 3:58 pm IST
Updated : Jan 7, 2019, 4:39 pm IST

This came after PM Modi’s dig at Naidu saying he is pushing the state into ‘sunset’ just to see his ‘son rise.’

‘AP is ahead (of other states) in all fields and has bagged hundreds of awards. So, the prime minister has become jealous and is adopting a vengeful attitude,’ CM Naidu asserted. (Photo: File | PTI)
Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is targeting him out of "frustration" – Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said in Amaravati on Monday, hitting back at PM Modi who accused him of pushing the state into "sunset" just to see his "son rise."

The prime minister's Sunday's dig was seen as targeting CM Naidu over the growing prominence of his son Nara Lokesh in the ruling establishment as also a mock reference to the state's tagline 'Sunrise AP'.

Read: Pushing state into 'sunset' to see his 'son rise': PM Modi attacks Chandrababu Naidu

PM Modi also said Naidu had "backstabbed" his father-in- law and TDP founder N T Rama Rao not once but twice by "bending his head" before the Congress to save his chair.

"Today, those in power in AP are so desperate to save their power that they betrayed the Telugu interests and stabbed NTR in the back for the second time," PM Modi had said while interacting with BJP workers from five Lok Sabha seats through a video conference.

Reacting to PM Modi's remarks during a teleconference with officials and public representatives, Naidu claimed the prime minister was "jealous" of Andhra Pradesh's growth and was attacking him out of frustration.

"AP is ahead (of other states) in all fields and has bagged hundreds of awards. So, the prime minister has become jealous and is adopting a vengeful attitude," the chief minister asserted.

"Modi has shunned decency and is making remarks against my family. This was also expected since Modi has done nothing (for the state)," he added.

The rejection of the state's tableau for the Republic Day parade exemplified the "height of the BJP's vengeful attitude", he said and asked officials to write a letter to the Centre about this.

Accusing the Centre of discriminating against the state, Naidu said it had to be "exposed".

Meanwhile, state's Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said PM Modi was mocking the 'Sunrise State' because he felt insecure after the BJP's defeat in the recent assembly elections.

Tags: pm modi, chandrababu naidu, andhra pradesh, tdp, bjp. 2019 general elections
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati

