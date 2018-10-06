The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 06, 2018 | Last Update : 03:00 PM IST

India, Crime

Karnataka teacher arrested for sexually abusing, molesting orphan girls

ANI
Published : Oct 6, 2018, 2:02 pm IST
Updated : Oct 6, 2018, 2:02 pm IST

The teacher has been booked under POCSO Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The accused may have targeted girls living in juvenile homes as it was less likely for them to file a complaint than girls living with their families, thus enabling him to continue abusing them, police said. (Representational Image)
 The accused may have targeted girls living in juvenile homes as it was less likely for them to file a complaint than girls living with their families, thus enabling him to continue abusing them, police said. (Representational Image)

Kalaburagi: The Karnataka Police on Friday arrested 51-year-old Basavaraj, a physical education teacher in the Government Girls High School in Kalburagi, for sexually abusing and molesting girl students.

The teacher has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The Child Welfare Committee has also registered a complaint against the teacher.

Speaking to ANI, Kalburagi Superintendent of Police (SP) Shashi Kumar said, "Yesterday we got a complaint that four orphan girls, staying at the state juvenile home, were sexually abused and molested."

"Upon that, we have registered a complaint in a women police station and we have arrested the accused. The due course of law will follow in the investigation," Kumar added.

The Kalburagi SP further said that the accused may have targeted girls living in juvenile homes as it was less likely for them to file a complaint than girls living with their families, thus enabling him to continue abusing them.

Basavaraj is currently under interrogation, following the completion of which, he will be produced before a court.

Tags: kalaburagi, karnataka, sexual abuse, pocso act, molestation
Location: India, Karnataka, Kalaburagi

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman gets public whipping by own mum for stealing clothes in Guatemala

2

This video of soon-to-be married Deepika-Ranveer dancing on Khalibali is too cute!

3

Apple responds to Businessweek’s ‘malicious chip’ report

4

Online bullying — A serious problem: Poll

5

Holy Cow! A $100K meteorite was being used as a doorstop rock

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham