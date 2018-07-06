Unnao: 3 men molest woman in UP forest, threaten to make video viral

The accused forcibly picked the woman from her home and took her to a secluded forest area in order to molest her.

The Gangaghat Police is on a manhunt for the three accused. (Representational Image)

Unnao: In a shocking incident, a video has gone viral in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, in which three men can be seen molesting a woman.

The accused forcibly picked the woman from her home and took her to a secluded forest area in order to molest her.

The Gangaghat police had launched a manhunt to nab the accused. They arrested two men Rahul and Akash on Friday and search for the other accused is underway.

In the video, two men can be seen grabbing the woman from behind, she is heard screaming and pleading, "bhaiya aisa kaam mat karo (Brother, please don't do this). The men pull her by her hair and use offensive language. One of them can be heard saying, "hamri chappl utar aaegi ab" (Will beat you with my sandal). She can then be seen joining her hands and repeating "No", reported NDTV.

The Superintendent of Police, North Unnao, Anoop Singh said, "A video from Unnao in which three men are molesting a woman has gone viral. We are trying to find the source of the video. Our team is working on it. Once we identify the accused strictest action will be taken against them." Further investigation is underway.

Last month, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old man in Unnao.

The industrial city has recently seen a rise in such incidents and has been in the news for crime against women.

In April, a 16-year-old girl from Unnao had accused a BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her about a year ago.