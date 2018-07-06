The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jul 06, 2018 | Last Update : 11:58 AM IST

India, Crime

Unnao: 3 men molest woman in UP forest, threaten to make video viral

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Jul 6, 2018, 11:16 am IST
Updated : Jul 6, 2018, 11:46 am IST

The accused forcibly picked the woman from her home and took her to a secluded forest area in order to molest her.

The Gangaghat Police is on a manhunt for the three accused. (Representational Image)
  The Gangaghat Police is on a manhunt for the three accused. (Representational Image)

Unnao: In a shocking incident, a video has gone viral in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, in which three men can be seen molesting a woman.

The accused forcibly picked the woman from her home and took her to a secluded forest area in order to molest her. 

The Gangaghat police had launched a manhunt to nab the accused. They arrested two men Rahul and Akash on Friday and search for the other accused is underway. 

In the video, two men can be seen grabbing the woman from behind, she is heard screaming and pleading, "bhaiya aisa kaam mat karo (Brother, please don't do this). The men pull her by her hair and use offensive language. One of them can be heard saying, "hamri chappl utar aaegi ab" (Will beat you with my sandal). She can then be seen joining her hands and repeating "No", reported NDTV.

The Superintendent of Police, North Unnao, Anoop Singh said, "A video from Unnao in which three men are molesting a woman has gone viral. We are trying to find the source of the video. Our team is working on it. Once we identify the accused strictest action will be taken against them." Further investigation is underway.

Last month, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old man in Unnao.

The industrial city has recently seen a rise in such incidents and has been in the news for crime against women.  

In April, a 16-year-old girl from Unnao had accused a BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her about a year ago.

Tags: crime against women, unnao rape case, up government
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Unnao

MOST POPULAR

1

Working it out together: Priyanka Chopra goes cycling with Nick Jonas’ family

2

Google Translate is helping fans at Russia’s World Cup

3

Loyal dog dies trying to save owner from being electrocuted in Tamil Nadu

4

Microwaving boiled egg is one of the most dangerous things to do

5

Watch: AbRam recreates dad Shah Rukh's iconic DDLJ scene and it’s too adorable

more

Editors' Picks

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham