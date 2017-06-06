The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jun 06, 2017

India, Crime

JD (U) condemns Bihar's Kaimur incident, assures justice

ANI
Published : Jun 6, 2017, 1:42 pm IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2017, 1:42 pm IST

Asserting that under CM Nitish Kumar's rule the wrong will not flourish, JD (U)'s Sanjay Singh dubbed the incident as 'morally incorrect'.

One of the men being beaten up by the mob in Kaimur. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 One of the men being beaten up by the mob in Kaimur. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Patna: Condemning the incident in Bihar's Kaimur district where two youths were tied with ropes, hung upside down and given a sound thrashing on a mere suspicion that they had stolen five plastic chairs hired for a wedding ceremony at the village, the Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday said that the guilty will be brought to book.

Asserting that under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's rule the wrong will not flourish, JD (U) leader Sanjay Singh dubbed the incident as 'morally incorrect'.

"It is a very saddening incident. Such a huge punishment for a small crime is not morally incorrect. Our government will punish the miscreants. We will never let go anyone who challenges law of the land. Our govt is very active and justice will be done. The guilty will be prosecuted. We will not overlook offenders," Singh said.

Echoing similar opinion, another JD (U) leader Shyam Rajak assured that the culprits will be nabbed soon and justice will prevail.

"The incident is condemnable. Nitish Kumar is our CM, and we under his leadership will not let wrong prevail. The entire incident will be investigated. The incident is condemnable. Law will take its course and the offenders will be nabbed as soon as possible," said Rajak.

In a Sonbarsa village of Kaimur district in western Bihar, two youth were beaten blue and black on charges of stealing five chairs from a wedding last week.

The victims--Raj Kumar Bind and Birbal Bind, both in their early 20s, were hanged upside down on a tree and beaten badly by strongmen in the village.

According to reports, there was wedding ceremony in the house of Mahangu Bind, a strongman in the village.

Soon after his daughter was married and the baarat returned, he found that of the several items he had hired from a tent house for the wedding, five chairs were missing.

Mahangu suspected that Raj Kumar and Birbal were responsible for the alleged theft and called them to his house and hanged them upside down on a tree and thrashed them.

The victims were released only after they paid Rs. 3,000 as compensation for the chairs that had gone missing.

However, an FIR in connection with the barbaric incident was registered at the Nuaon Police Station only on Sunday. (ANI)

Tags: janata dal, theft, mob lynching
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

