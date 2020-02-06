Thursday, Feb 06, 2020 | Last Update : 07:03 PM IST

India, Crime

Peter Mukerjea granted bail in Sheena Bora murder case

PTI
Published : Feb 6, 2020, 5:41 pm IST
Updated : Feb 6, 2020, 5:41 pm IST

Indrani Mukerjea's driver Shyamwar Rai, who had helped them dispose of the body, was arrested

PTI image
 PTI image

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to former media baron Peter Mukerjea, arrested in the Sheena Bora killing case, observing that prima facie there was no evidence of his involvement in the crime.

However, on the request of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the high court stayed its order for a period of six weeks so that the probe agency could file an appeal against the order.

Peter Mukerjea was arrested on November 19, 2015 in the Sheena Bora killing case, in which his former wife Indrani Mukerjea is the main accused.

Justice Nitin Sambre granted him bail on a surety of Rs two lakh.

The court in its order noted there was no prima facie evidence to infer that Peter Mukerjea was involved in the commission of the crime.

“When the incident took place, the applicant (Peter Mukerjea) was not in India. The trial in the case is already underway. The applicant is in jail since more than four years and has recently undergone a bypass surgery,” Justice Sambre said.

The court directed Peter Mukerjea not to contact his daughter Vidhi, son Rahul Mukerjea and other witnesses in the case.

According to the CBI, Peter Mukerjea along with Indrani Mukerjea and her previous husband Sanjeev Khanna entered into a criminal conspiracy to kill Sheena Bora.

Sheena Bora, 24, who was allegedly killed on April 24, 2012, was Indrani Mukerjea's daughter from an earlier relationship.
The killing came to light in 2015 when Indrani Mukerjea's driver Shyamwar Rai, who had helped them dispose of the body, was arrested in another case.

Rai later turned an approver in the Sheena Bora killing case.
Indrani Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna are also lodged in jail since their arrest in the case in April 2015.

Tags: peter mukerjea, sheena bora murder case
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Assam police personnel arrange arms swurrendered by the cadres of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) in Guwahati on Jan. 30, 2020 after the signing of the Bodo peace accord between Bodo militant groups and the central government. (AP)

Two IEDs recovered in Guwahati, a day before PM’s mega rally in Assam

A plane carrying evacuees from the virus zone in China lands at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Wednesday. PTI image

MEA exploring possibilities for return of Indians from China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Modi's Motion of Thanks to President's address in Lok Sabha

BJP MP Parvesh Verma

Election Commission slaps 24-hr ban on Parvesh Verma

MOST POPULAR

1

Tecno’s flagship killer to launch with 48MP quad-camera and aggressive price tag

2

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

3

Cloudwalker CEO Jagdish talks to The Asian Age on the brand’s focus for 2020

4

Anurag Kashyap tells film fraternity to stop being so chicken

5

Forget iPhone 12; 2021 iPhone shock as brand-new model revealed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham