Faridabad: Minor house help tortured for 2 yrs, jumps off 11th floor; rescued

Faridabad: A shocking incident of child labour came to light on Wednesday when a 14-year-old girl jumped off the eleventh floor of a residential building in Sector 37 at Faridabad in Haryana to escape the torture she endured at the hands of her employer, an engineering student.

The girl, however, survived the fall as she got caught in a bird net tied to the balcony grille on the tenth floor of the Kanishka Tower. She was rescued by the residents of the residential building, Hindustan Times reported.

The minor girl was working as a house help at the house of Sneha, an engineering student at Manav Rachna International University, for two years.

According to police, the families of the accused and the victim in Patna, Bihar, are acquaintances.

Police took Sneha into custody after an FIR was filed against her.

After a medical examination of the girl, doctors said that she was badly beaten up and was suffering from malnourishment. The residents also said that there were burn marks on the minor's body.

The girl had made futile attempts to escape in the past as well, Harish Malik, chairman of child welfare committee, said.

“I talked to her. After she made an attempt to flee some time back, the employer had been reprimanding and sometimes beating her,” he said.