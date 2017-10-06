The Asian Age | News

Days after BHU violence, student dragged, slapped by male classmate

PTI
Published : Oct 5, 2017, 8:45 pm IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2017, 8:46 pm IST

The varsity authorities have been facing a cascade of criticism over allegations of eve-teasing on the campus.

The Banaras Hindu University students protest near the university’s main gate. (Photo: PTI/File)
Varanasi: A student of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) was on Thursday arrested after his classmate accused him of "dragging and slapping" her, police said.

The complainant alleged the accused "dragged and slapped" her when she was going to meet a professor of the Faculty of Social Sciences, BHU PRO Rajesh Singh said.

The woman informed the chief proctor of the incident and filed a complaint at the Lanka police station.

The BHU administration handed over the accused to police. He has been booked under relevant IPC sections, station officer Sanjiv Mishra said.

The varsity authorities have been facing a cascade of criticism over allegations of eve-teasing on the campus.

The alleged molestation of a female student on the BHU premises had last month prompted students across the country to take up the cudgels for the safety of women students.

Tags: bhu violence, bhu molestation case, banaras hindu university, student slapped
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi (Benares)

