India, Crime

School headmaster booked for 'misbehaving' with girl students in Telangana

Published : Feb 5, 2019, 1:51 pm IST
Updated : Feb 5, 2019, 2:25 pm IST

A case under relevant sections of POCSO Act was registered against the headmaster, who is absconding.

A group of students accused the headmaster of of 'misbehaving' with them, following which the District Educational Officer ordered a probe. (Representational Image)
 A group of students accused the headmaster of of 'misbehaving' with them, following which the District Educational Officer ordered a probe. (Representational Image)

 Hyderabad: A 57-year-old headmaster of a government school in Khammam district, about 300 kms from here, has been booked under POCSO Act for "misbehaving" with girl students, police said Tuesday.

A group of students accused B Shanker Reddy, headmaster of Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in that district of "misbehaving" with them, following which the District Educational Officer had Monday ordered a probe into the matter by a team comprising district officials and police.

After holding an inquiry with the students, a case under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the Headmaster, who is absconding, an official told PTI.

Meanwhile, members of a student organisation and some students of the school staged a demonstration demanding stern action against the accused.

The police said in 2015 also a similar case was registered against the headmaster following allegations that he "sexually abused" few girl students and he was arrested also and was later let off on bail.

