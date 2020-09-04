Friday, Sep 04, 2020 | Last Update : 01:14 PM IST

161st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,694,878

61,822

Recovered

2,840,040

61,968

Deaths

65,469

810

Maharashtra79254157355924583 Andhra Pradesh4347713305263969 Tamil Nadu4280413681417323 Karnataka3424232494675702 Uttar Pradesh2304141721403486 Delhi1747481556784444 West Bengal1627781309523176 Bihar136337119572694 Telangana12769795162836 Assam10904185459306 Odisha10656177286556 Gujarat96435778823020 Rajasthan82363669291062 Kerala7538551538295 Haryana6473252672689 Madhya Pradesh63965486571394 Punjab53992370271453 Jharkhand4165627143417 Jammu and Kashmir3769829015703 Chhatisgarh3150316989277 Uttarakhand1982713608269 Goa1741813577192 Puducherry144119334228 Tripura125137654113 Manipur6252433028 Himachal Pradesh6116447337 Chandigarh4346243156 Arunachal Pradesh411228857 Nagaland395030588 Meghalaya2368116210 Sikkim165212253 Mizoram10125890
  India   Crime  04 Sep 2020  Protests in Assam after video of couple pouring boiling water on minor domestic help goes viral
India, Crime

Protests in Assam after video of couple pouring boiling water on minor domestic help goes viral

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Sep 4, 2020, 12:40 pm IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2020, 12:40 pm IST

Assam Police had registered the case against a doctor and his wife on Wednesday

Representational image.
 Representational image.

Guwahati: In what has triggered angry protests in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district, a doctor and his wife who is the principal of a government college are accused to have poured boiling water on their minor domestic help while he was sleeping.

The protest broke out after a video went viral on social media showing the injury marks on the minor's neck and shoulders. Police said, “We have registered a case against the doctor Siddhi Prasad Deori and his wife Mitali Konwar who is the principal of Moran College but they are evading arrest so far.”  Asserting that no one will be spared, police on Thursday said that they have arrested Priyankshu Deuri, son of the accused and Kunal Senapati.

 

Assam Police had registered the case against a doctor and his wife on Wednesday for allegedly pouring boiling water on their 13-year-old domestic help.

Officials in Dibrugarh said that on August 27, Siddhi Prasad Deori and his wife Mitali Konwar, who is the principal of Moran College, had poured boiling water on the minor while he was sleeping.

The Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also taken cognisance to the incident and issued recommendations to the police to register a case under sections 75, 79 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and under section 14 of CALPR Act, 1986, along with IPC and arrest the accused at the earliest.

 

It is significant that in 2006, Deori, the then store in-charge of the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, was suspended on charges of violating service conditions. He was accused of managing a private nursing home too.

The child was rescued by the Social Welfare Committee of Dibrugarh.

The child said that for one-and-half years he had been staying in Deori's house where he used to do domestic chores, wash vehicles, etc. and was frequently beaten with a cane. The child rights activists claimed that there are very few such cases which come to light. Pointing out that such exploitation are rampant in the state, a child rights activists claimed that hundreds of children, because of poverty and many other reasons, are working as domestic help in the houses of officers, magistrate and businessmen but there was hardly any initiative to rescue them.

 

Tags: dibrugarh, assam crime, child abuse, child abuse viral video
Location: India, Assam, Dibrugarh

Latest From India

Army Chief General MM Naravane. (ANI Photo)

Situation at LAC tense, jawans ready to deal with all challenges: Army Chief

File image of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (ANI)

Diplomatic, military negotiations only way forward to resolve Ladakh crisis: India to China

Health workers collect swab samples in test tubes for COVID-19 testing. PTI photo

84K COVID cases in 24 hrs as India claims higher tests

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray. (PTI Photo)

Why are temples shut when malls have reopened: Raj Thackeray to Uddhav

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham