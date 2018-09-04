The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Sep 04, 2018 | Last Update : 11:19 AM IST

India, Crime

Caught on CCTV: Retired cop beaten to death in Allahabad, locals watched

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 4, 2018, 10:49 am IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2018, 10:49 am IST

CCTV footage showed retired sub-inspector Abdul Samad Khan being beaten with sticks until he lay bleeding and motionless.

Helpless Khan is left sitting against the wall, critically wounded, as the men escape. (Photo: Scrrengrab | ANI)
 Helpless Khan is left sitting against the wall, critically wounded, as the men escape. (Photo: Scrrengrab | ANI)

Lucknow: A retired policeman was beaten up mercilessly by three men on a street in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad.

CCTV footage showed 70-year-old retired sub-inspector Abdul Samad Khan being beaten with sticks until he lay bleeding and motionless.

Khan's one arm was almost mutilated and he later died in hospital.

The savage attack took place in broad-day light on Monday morning.

In the footage, Khan is seen with his bicycle when a man in a red shirt comes and starts beating him. Khan falls to the ground and tries to protect himself with his hands but the blows keep coming. Two other men join the man in red shirt and beat Khan with sticks.

A man on his two-wheeler and another in cycle stood there for few seconds and later fled without rescuing Khan. A man was also seen watching the scene from a terrace

Helpless Khan is left sitting against the wall, critically wounded, as the men escape.

Khan was later taken to the hospital where visuals showed him on a bed with a mask on his face.

Click here to watch the video.

According to reports, one of the attackers is a notorious criminal with a prison record.

The main attacker, identified as Junaid, reportedly has at least 10 criminal cases against him at the local police station.

The incident, according to reports suggests a property dispute with relatives. Ten people have been named in the First Information Report (FIR) filed at the local police station. No one has been arrested yet.

Khan retired from the Uttar Pradesh police in 2006.

