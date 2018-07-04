The Asian Age | News

19-yr-old lured with promise of job, gangraped by 4 men in MP’s Dewas

A man and a woman, who had called the victim to Dewas promising her a job, were arrested, Kotwali police station in-charge MS Parmar said.

The four accused tied the victim to a tree and allegedly raped her. (Photo: File | representational)
 The four accused tied the victim to a tree and allegedly raped her. (Photo: File | representational)

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Four men allegedly raped a 19-year-old woman, who was lured on the pretext of being provided a job, in a forest in Dewas, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, who hailed from Khargone district, reached Dewas on Monday around 9.30 pm and called the accused woman who sent Manoj alias Sunny Gurjar to pick her up, he said. However, Gurjar drove the victim, on his motorcycle, to a deserted place outside the city where three men joined him, he said.

The four accused tied the victim to a tree and allegedly raped her. On seeing flashlights of a vehicle in the area, the accused fled the spot leaving the victim there, Parmar said. He said the victim somehow managed to untie herself and after asking for help from passersby, she reached the police station and filed a complaint against the accused.

The police filed an FIR on Tuesday against the four men and the woman under relevant IPC sections, he said.

Gurjar and Shruti alias Rashmi were subsequently arrested while a search was on for the other three accused, Parmar said.

Rashmi was a resident of Indore but had been missing from her home from one year. She was living with Gurjar, he said, adding that her family members had last year registered a missing person complaint in Indore.

