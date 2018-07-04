The Asian Age | News

12-yr-old Hyderabad boy found dead in flour mill, parents claim sexual assault

ANI
Published : Jul 4, 2018, 11:15 am IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2018, 11:14 am IST

The family of the boy has alleged that he was sexually assaulted before the murder.

The boy's body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. (Representational Image)
 The boy's body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Body of a 12-year-old boy was found in an under-construction room at a flour mill in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The family of the boy has alleged that he was sexually assaulted before the murder.

"The boy and his parents have been identified. The parents have alleged sexual assault and murder. We will be able to find about that after the post-mortem examination," said Circle Inspector of Langer House police station.

The boy's body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem.

Police are yet to find the cause of his death and a case has been registered for further investigation.

