Saturday, Mar 04, 2017

India, Crime

UP: 16-year-old gangraped, video shared on Whatsapp

PTI
Published : Mar 4, 2017, 9:52 am IST
Updated : Mar 4, 2017, 9:51 am IST

Meerut: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three youths who filmed the heinous act and circulated the video clip among people at a village in Bhaawanpur police station area here.

The incident came to light after the video clip of the alleged gangrape was received by the girl's father through Whatsapp following he informed the police today, police said.

Based on his complaint, a case was lodged and the girl sent for medical examination, a police official said, adding a search is on for the accused.

According to the victim's father, the incident took place on February 28 when the girl had gone out for some work.

The youths, who were waiting there for her, forcefully took her inside the sugarcane fields where they raped her and also filmed the incident, the official said.

They also threatened to kill her if she informed anyone about the incident. Today, upon questioning by the family members today, the girl narrated her ordeal after which they approached the police, the official added.

Police has started conducting raids to nab the accused, however no arrest has been made so far.

Tags: gangrape, whatsapp, minor gangraped
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut

