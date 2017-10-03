Kerala: 3 BJP activists injured in attack by CPI (M) workers, case registered

The attack on Monday night came ahead of the launch of 'Jan Raksha Yatra' on Tuesday by the saffron party.

The attack took place around 9:30 pm when BJP workers were decorating a part of the National Highway-66 for the 15-day march. (Representational Image)

Kasargod (Kerala): A case was registered, on Tuesday, against CPI (M) workers who attacked three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists in Neeleswaram town in Kasargod district, the police said.

The attack took place around 9:30 pm when BJP workers were decorating a part of the National Highway-66 for the 15-day march, which was launched by BJP chief Amit Shah, on Tuesday.

The three injured BJP workers were being treated at a private hospital in Neeleswaram, the police said.

BJP Kasargod district secretary Sreekanth alleged that nearly 20 CPI(M) workers attacked BJP activists without provocation, while they were decorating a road side at Neeleswaram market.

Flex boards, tubelights and a two-wheeler were also damaged, he said.

CPI(M) cadres, who cannot tolerate the "growing political influence" of the BJP in the state were indulging in such attacks, he alleged.

Around 15,000 BJP cadre are likely to participate in the march, Sreekanth said.