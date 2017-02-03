The Asian Age | News

Raped, sold for Rs 30,000 to traffickers, minor girl rescued by DCW

PTI
Published : Feb 3, 2017, 8:17 am IST
Updated : Feb 3, 2017, 8:35 am IST

New Delhi: A 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped multiple times by her traffickers since the past few months, was on Friday rescued by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) from the slums near Humayun's tomb.

"The girl was travelling in a train in Chhattisgarh last October to visit her relatives but mistakenly boarded the wrong train and reached Delhi. At the railway station, she met a man selling water bottles, who took her to Sarai Kale Khan. He raped her and then sold her to a man in Sawai Madhepur, Rajasthan for Rs 30,000," a DCW official said.

The man married her, sexually assaulted her and brought her to Faridabad. The girl managed to escape and reached Delhi. However, she was seen by those who had earlier sold her, who then abducted her and kept her in a godown near Nizamuddin railway station.

"She was gangraped multiple times by the trafficker and his accomplices. However, yesterday night, she managed to escape from their captivity and reached the slums near Humayun's Tomb," he said.

The minor girl got some help from the slum dwellers who gave her shelter and contacted the DCW 181 women helpline, following which a counsellor along with Delhi Police reached the spot and rescued her.

According to police officials, the preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused are not repeat offenders.

"They are probably first-timers who used the opportunity to trap the victim. The girl was not accompanied by her family members which is why the accused thought they could target her. We have identified the accused. Efforts are on to arrest them," said a senior police officer.

Tags: dcw, human traffickers, sex racket, rape
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

