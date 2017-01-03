Tuesday, Jan 03, 2017 | Last Update : 03:34 PM IST

UP: 14-year-old girl beats father to death for trying to rape her

PTI
Published : Jan 3, 2017
Updated : Jan 3, 2017, 2:17 pm IST

The girl beat her father with sticks when allegedly attempted to rape her, killing him on spot.

 Representation Image (Photo: File)

Bareilly: A 14-year-old girl allegedly beat her father to death after he tried to rape her in the city area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on Monday when the girl was with her father Sompal (45), a teacher, at their residence, they said.

As Sompal attempted to rape her, she started beating him with sticks, killing him on the spot.

The girl later informed her mother, who had gone out of station, about the incident following which police was called and the girl detained, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and investigation in this connection is underway, SP Sameer Saurabh said.

