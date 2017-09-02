The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 02, 2017 | Last Update : 04:05 PM IST

India, Crime

Haryana: Classmates shoot ITI student dead in Sonepat

ANI
Published : Sep 2, 2017, 3:03 pm IST
Updated : Sep 2, 2017, 3:07 pm IST

It is claimed that the crime took place as a result of a quarrel between the three students that happened two days before.

The victim was identified as Mohit and the accused were recognised as Sumit and Kunal. (Photo: ANI)
 The victim was identified as Mohit and the accused were recognised as Sumit and Kunal. (Photo: ANI)

Sonepat (Haryana): A student from Industrial Training Institute (ITI) was killed on Friday by two of his classmates in Haryana's Sonepat district.

In a CCTV footage, one of the students can be seen shooting the victim with his pistol inside a classroom.

It is claimed that the crime took place as a result of a quarrel between the three students that happened two days before.

The victim was identified as Mohit and the accused were recognised as Sumit and Kunal.

The Haryana Police reached the spot soon after they received the information of the incident.

It is further alleged that Sumit and Kunal fled from the spot immediately after the accident.

An investigation is underway. Further reports are awaited.

Tags: cctv footage, haryana police, international team for implantology, classmate shoots boy
Location: India, Haryana, Sonipat (Sonepat)

MOST POPULAR

1

In a first, women commandos supervise bridge repair in Naxal-hit Bijapur

2

Samsung's flagship Galaxy Note 8 is up for pre-registration

3

Railways to rename trains after famous literary works

4

Study shows happiness in marriage linked to separate bank accounts

5

Record-breaking astronaut Peggy Whitson set to return to Earth

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham