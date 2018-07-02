Enraged to see daughter talk to lover on phone, Andhra farmer kills her

Kotaiah bludgeoned his daughter Chandrika to death with wooden handle of an axe on Saturday, a day after she celebrated her 24th birthday.

Amaravati: A farmer, who did not approve of his daughter’s love affair with a man, allegedly beat her to death in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Tondepu Kotaiah of Totaravulapadu village bludgeoned his daughter Chandrika to death with the wooden handle of an axe on Saturday, a day after she celebrated her 24th birthday, the police said.

The investigating officer in the case, V N N Murthy, said Kotaiah did not approve of his daughter’s love affair.

He was enraged by her chatting with her lover over phone and fatally attacked her, the official said, adding that her mother tried to save her but in vain.

A case under IPC section 302 (murder) was registered and Kotaiah detained, Murthy said.