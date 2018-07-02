The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jul 02, 2018 | Last Update : 08:42 AM IST

India, Crime

14-yr-old stripped, hung upside down, beaten for theft in UP, act filmed

ANI
Published : Jul 2, 2018, 8:21 am IST
Updated : Jul 2, 2018, 8:30 am IST

The owner had, earlier, taken the boy to a police station, leveling allegations of theft, but no action was taken due to lack of proof.

The police said one arrest has been made. (Representational Image)
 The police said one arrest has been made. (Representational Image)

Firozabad: A 14-year-old boy was allegedly hung naked upside down and mercilessly thrashed for hours by the owner of a steel godown, who alleged that the minor had stolen a few steel pipes.

The incident came to light after a video of the boy being thrashed went viral on social media.

The owner had taken the boy to a police station, leveling allegations of theft, but no action was taken due to lack of proof.

However, the minor's father, Riyazuddin, said the owner took the child to his godown on June 24, stripped and thrashed him, while workers at the godown filmed the inhuman act.

The boy claimed that he was hung for as many as five hours, and was beaten and tortured for nearly three hours.

Meanwhile, the police said one arrest has been made.

"The boy was beaten up on allegations of theft. We have arrested one person, and are investigating the matter," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rahul Yadvendu.

Tags: minor thrashed, child beaten for theft, firozabad
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Firozabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Photo: Look what 'The Boss' Rohit Shetty gifted Ranveer Singh on the set of Simmba

2

Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'dearest' wife Gauri for video reflecting 26 years in Bollywood

3

Muslim woman translates Ramayana to Urdu

4

Tap iPhones to transfer data could help Apple eliminate the Lightning port

5

OnePlus promises three-years of updates to OP users

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham