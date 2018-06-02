The Asian Age | News

Himachal Pradesh: Japanese woman raped by taxi driver in Kullu

ANI
Published : Jun 2, 2018, 9:20 am IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2018, 9:20 am IST

The police has registered a case and arrested a person based on clues given by the woman.

'Case has been registered and one person also arrested. Victim has been sent for the medical test,' said Superintendent of Police, Kullu, Shalini Agnihotri. (Photo: Representational | File)
Kullu (Himachal Pradesh):  A Japanese woman was allegedly raped by a taxi driver in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu on Friday.

"Case has been registered and one person also arrested. Victim has been sent for the medical test," said Superintendent of Police, Kullu, Shalini Agnihotri.

"According to the victim the accused is a taxi driver. Further investigation underway," she added.

Her medical test reports are awaited.

Tags: rape, japanese woman, crime against women, taxi driver, crime
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh

