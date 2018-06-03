Haryana: 4-year-old raped, stabbed to death, dumped in container

The accused, who was an employee at the victim's father's sweet shop, kept the container at his residence.

Faridabad: In a horrifying incident, a four-year-old girl was raped, brutally murdered and her body was stuffed inside a container in Haryana's Faridabad.

The incident took place on Thursday in Asaoti village in Faridabad's Palwal.

According to reports, the accused was an employee at the victim's father's sweet shop. He dumped the body in a container and kept it at his residence.

According to an NDTV report, the accused, 24-year-old Bhola alias Virender, left the sweet shop at 1:30 pm, saying he will drop the girl home, police said. But they both could not be traced till late evening.

When family members with the help of villagers reached Bhola's residence to inquire about the child they were shocked to find the four-year-old's body dumped inside a large container.

Medical tests later confirmed that the girl was raped before being brutally killed. An FIR has been registered under sections of Indian Penal Code and POCSO at Sadar police station, Palwal.

A police official said, “Bhola had been married two years ago but, he did not live with his wife.”