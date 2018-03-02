B'luru: School employee molests 6-year-old boy in toilet, arrested

Friday, Mar 02, 2018 | Last Update : 02:49 PM IST
A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered against Srinivas.
Bengaluru: A private school staff was arrested by the Bengaluru police on Thursday after he allegedly molested a six-year-old boy in the school toilet.
According to the police, the accused, Srinivas allegedly molested the boy when he went to the washroom, according to a report in Hindustan Times.
He was arrested following a complaint by the boy's father.
“The father approached us after the boy told his parents about the incident after returning home,” an officer was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
Srinivas had been suspended immediately, a senior school official said.
“We are shocked by the incident and we have terminated his services immediately. He had been working here for the past seven years,” the official said.