B'luru: School employee molests 6-year-old boy in toilet, arrested

Bengaluru: A private school staff was arrested by the Bengaluru police on Thursday after he allegedly molested a six-year-old boy in the school toilet.

According to the police, the accused, Srinivas allegedly molested the boy when he went to the washroom, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

He was arrested following a complaint by the boy's father.

“The father approached us after the boy told his parents about the incident after returning home,” an officer was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered against Srinivas.

Srinivas had been suspended immediately, a senior school official said.

“We are shocked by the incident and we have terminated his services immediately. He had been working here for the past seven years,” the official said.