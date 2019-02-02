Saturday, Feb 02, 2019 | Last Update : 05:08 PM IST

India, Crime

AgustaWestland case: Delhi court extends ED custody of lawyer Khaitan by 6 days

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 2, 2019, 4:56 pm IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2019, 5:02 pm IST

AgustaWestland scam accused lawyer Gautam Khaitan was arrested by the ED on January 26.

Gautam Khaitan has been alleged to have been operating and holding a number of foreign accounts illegally and thereby possessing black money and stash assets, according to officials. (Photo: PTI | File)
 Gautam Khaitan has been alleged to have been operating and holding a number of foreign accounts illegally and thereby possessing black money and stash assets, according to officials. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: Delhi court on February 2 extended by 6 days ED custody of AgustaWestland scam accused Gautam Khaitan in a money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested lawyer Gautam Khaitan, accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, in connection with a fresh case of possession of black money and money laundering, officials said on January 26.

They said Khaitan had been placed under arrest on Friday January 25 night by the agency sleuths under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A fresh criminal case under the PMLA had been filed by the ED against Khaitan on the basis of a case filed on January 26 by the Income Tax Department against him under Section 51 of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

Khaitan has been alleged to have been operating and holding a number of foreign accounts illegally and thereby possessing black money and stash assets, officials said.

It is understood that the investigative agencies have got fresh leads against Khaitan after the questioning of Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in the VVIP chopper deal with AgustaWestland, who was extradited by India from Dubai in December last.

The Income Tax Department had last week carried out searches against Khaitan in this new case filed under the anti-black money law. Khaitan had been arrested by the ED and the CBI a few years ago in connection with their probe in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland case.

Tags: enforcement directorate, gautam khaitan, agustawestland chopper case, christian michel
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Goa Minister Vijai Sardesai accused the Congress of twisting his statements to hurt religious sentiments. (Photo: PTI/File)

Goa Minister, slammed for comparing Manohar Parrikar to Jesus, hits back

Modi said, 'Those who did not even see each other four years ago assembled in Kolkata… They are abusing me because I am working against corruption.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Another name change? Modi says TMC is now Trinamool Tolabazi Tax

Abdul Matin was trained along with Nasirullah, a JMB terrorist, who is also an accused in the 2014 Khagragarh blast in Bardhman. (Photo: ANI)

Terror suspect Abdul Matin arrested in Mallapuram, to be produced in court today

‘Those who never made eye-to-eye contact, never greeted one another, such Bua-Bhateeja (aunt-nephew) have come on the same forum. This tells how powerful we are,’ BJP president Amit Shah said, targeting the SP-BSP alliance. (Photo: ANI)

‘Rahul Gandhi should clear his stand on Ayodhya’: Amit Shah

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

While others tease, Huawei confirms folding phone for 2019

2

'Fiji Water girl' now serves a lawsuit to Fiji Water Co

3

'Yakshi' the iconic nude woman statue in Kerala to get facelift

4

Bid goodbye to your iPhone 6S this year

5

‘Vampire killer’ who cut up friend’s body, drank blood found faking as doctor

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham