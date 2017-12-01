Kolkata: 4-yr-old girl sexually abused by teacher in school toilet

The mother of the minor student said she noticed blood stains on her clothes when she went to the school to pick her up.

According to a report in NDTV, the minor girl, student of a prominent school in the city, was sexually assaulted on Thursday. (Photo: Representational Image)

Kolkata: Police on Friday morning detained a physical education teacher in Kolkata after a four-year-old student alleged that he sexually abused her in the school toilet. The girl has been admitted to a hospital.

The mother of the minor student said she noticed blood stains on her clothes when she went to the school to pick her up. The girl was crying and was in pain.

The parents rushed her to a paediatrician, who told them that their daughter had been sexually abused. They then filed a complaint with the police, which admitted the child to a hospital.

The victim’s parents have also alleged that CCTV cameras at the school were out of order and security was inefficient, considering there had been a case of another sexual assault on the campus three years back.