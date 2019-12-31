Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019 | Last Update : 04:52 AM IST

Mamata Banerjee calls for isolation of BJP

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
The Trinamul chief observed that people would throw the BJP out whenever they get a chance in the elections.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
Kolkata: West Bengal (WB) chief minister Mamata Banerjee Monday called on political parties and civil society to “isolate” the BJP in the country to add more teeth to her movement against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Taking her campaign to the districts, she made it clear that those who want to “displace” others do not have any “place” in the country.

“A heinous conspiracy is underway to drive out the people of the country in the name of the NRC. I call upon all to be united and get prepared and isolate the BJP everywhere in the country. Those who want to displace others do not have any place in our country. The way they started the NPR… we have stopped it here. It will not happen here,” Ms Banerjee said after leading a protest in Purulia.

Predicting that the BJP would be ousted from other states too after Maharashtra and Jharkhand, she pinned hopes on these two states to join WB and Kerala in the league against the National Population Register (NPR) implementation.  

Comparing the BJP’s rule with that of the Congress and others at the Centre, she asked, “Nothing can be more shameful than this. How many times have they been voted to power? How many times did they have a PM? We voted for them to be the PM. So many governments were run. But now people are asked to leave the country. Will the BJP exist only while others flee? All have seen how the people drove them out of power in Jharkhand and Maharashtra after getting a chance,” she said.

The Trinamul chief observed that people would throw the BJP out whenever they get a chance in the elections. “Hindustan is ours. How can you divide the country into pieces? It cannot happen…” she asserted.

