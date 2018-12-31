Kumbh can be a huge learning experience, says Modi

People must come together to make positivity viral: PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to noted freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the premise of Cellular Jail in Port Blair. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed hope that sanitation will be maintained along with reverence at the ardh Kumbh Mela starting in January next year, saying it will send a positive message far and wide.

In his monthly “Mann ki Baat” radio address, the last this year, he said this time much emphasis is being laid on cleanliness during the ardh Kumbh.

"If during the course of this event sanitation prevails along with reverence, then it will lead to a positive message reaching far and wide," the Prime Minister said.

He said, Kumbh Mela is also a huge medium of self discovery, where every visitor experiences a unique feeling and learns to look at the worldly things from a spiritual perspective.

"This can be a huge learning experience especially for the youth," he felt.

The ardh Kumbh Mela will commence from January 15 at Prayagraj. The Mela draws lakhs of pilgrims over the course of approximately 55 auspicious days to bathe at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

Spreading negativity is fairly easy, but people must come together to make positivity viral, he said adding that collective efforts of the people have ensured that India achieved a lot in 2018.

"I sincerely hope that India's journey on the path of advancement & progress continues through 2019 too. Taking her to newer heights with her inner strengths.

"...Let's come together to make positivity viral. I do believe that by doing so, more and more people will get to know about our heroes who brought a change in society. Spreading negativity is fairly easy.

But some really good work is being done around us...," Modi said. He said several websites are spreading positive news and people should share their links so that positivity can be made viral.