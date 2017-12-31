Jadhav row: Shoes sent to Pakistan embassy from MP

Protest marches were carried out in the towns of Tikamgarh, Barwani, Gwalior and Bhopal.

Bhopal: Shoes were on Saturday couriered to the Pakistan embassy in Delhi from different parts of Madhya Pradesh as a mark of protest against humiliations meted out to wife and mother of Kulbhashan Jadhav, the former India naval officer facing death sentence in Pakistan, during their visit to the neighbouring country recently. People, including women and children, staged demonstrations at various places in the state to denounce the shocking treatment given to the wife and mother of the former Indian Navy officer by Pakistan authorities when they were visiting him in a jail there.

The demonstrators were particularly peeved at the “seizure” of the footwear of Mr Yadav’s wife by the Pakistan authorities suspecting it to be fitted with espionage gadgets.

