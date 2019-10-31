Thursday, Oct 31, 2019 | Last Update : 02:38 PM IST

'Condemn violence but do not politicise it': WB Governor

PTI
Dhankhar had on Wednesday termed killings of the labourers from Murshidabad district in J&K as a 'cowardly act.'

When asked about the killing of five labourers from West Bengal in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Dhankhar said that violence, 'anywhere, local or otherwise', is condemnable. (Photo: File)
 When asked about the killing of five labourers from West Bengal in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Dhankhar said that violence, 'anywhere, local or otherwise', is condemnable. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said violence, irrespective of its place of occurence, should be condemned but not politicised.

When asked about the killing of five labourers from West Bengal in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Dhankhar said that violence, "anywhere, local or otherwise", is condemnable.

Dhankhar was speaking to reporters after offering flowers at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of the 144th birth anniversary of the country's first home minister.

"Violence anywhere, local or otherwise, is to be condemned. If we believe in Sardar Patel, we should not be politicising violence," Dhankhar said without elaborating.

"While this is condemnable, my heart bleeds for every victim of violence," the governor said.

Dhankhar had on Wednesday termed the killings of the labourers from Murshidabad district in Jammu and Kashmir as a "cowardly act" and sought help from the government for the bereaved families.

Dhankhar had on earlier occasions expressed shock over the triple murders at Jiaganj in Murshidabad district and political clashes in the state.

