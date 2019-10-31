Article 370 internal issue: European MPs

Urged India and Pak to resolve all issues through dialogue.

SRINAGAR: European MPs, drawn mainly from far-right parties, who were on a two-day visit of Srinagar, on Wednesday said that abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution was an internal issue of India.

They also said that they stand by New Delhi in its fight against terrorism as it (terrorism) is a common problem of the world, which ought to be fought by all. They urged India and Pakistan to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue in order to create peaceful South Asian region.

Before flying back to New Delhi, four members of the delegation-Bill Newton Dunn, Henri Malosse, Thierry Mariani and Ryszard Czarnecki-spoke to a select group of media persons at Somnath Auditorium at Srinagar’s Old Airfield to claim that they had had “good interaction” with various delegations that met them here on Tuesday. They said they got fair idea about overall situation, militancy scenario and ongoing developmental activities in J&K.

Replying questions, Mr. Malosse of France said, “If we talk about Article 370, it is India’s internal matter. What concerns us is terrorism, which is a global menace and we should stand with India in fighting it”.

Referring to the killing of five labourers from West Bengal in southern Kulgam district of the Valley on Tuesday night, he said, “There was an unfortunate incident of the killing of five innocent labourers by terrorists. We condemn it.”

He said that Europe is also victim of terrorism and, therefore, “we stand with India in its fight against terrorism”. Mr. Dunn of Britain said, “We belong to a place (called) Europe, which is peaceful after years of fighting. And we want to see India becoming the most peaceful country in the world. And for that we need to stand by India in its fight against global terrorism”. He also said, “This visit has been an eye opener and we would definitely advocate what we have seen on ground zero.” Mr. Malosse added that the delegation members received a briefing from the Army and police as well as young activists and exchanged “ideas of peace” during their stay in Srinagar.