The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 31, 2018 | Last Update : 08:51 AM IST

India, All India

SC to hear Yashwant Sinha, Atun Shourie's plea on Rafale today

PTI
Published : Oct 31, 2018, 8:03 am IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2018, 8:10 am IST

Two ex-union ministers have sought registration of complaint into Rafale deal alleging 'criminal misconduct' by high public functionaries.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, which had directed the Centre to provide in a sealed cover the 'details of the steps' taken in the decision making process leading to the deal, has listed as many as four petitions for hearing on Thursday. (Photo: File)
 A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, which had directed the Centre to provide in a sealed cover the 'details of the steps' taken in the decision making process leading to the deal, has listed as many as four petitions for hearing on Thursday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear a batch of petitions including the joint plea filed by former Union Ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie along with Prashant Bhushan, into the Rafale fighter jet deal between India and France on Wednesday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, which had directed the Centre to provide in a sealed cover the "details of the steps" taken in the decision making process leading to the deal, has listed as many as four petitions for hearing on Thursday.

The top court's directions had come before they had filed the petition. The directions were passed on October 10 on the two Public Interest Litigations filed by lawyers ML Sharma and Vineet Dhanda.

Two former union ministers and Bhushan have sought the registration of a complaint into the fighter jet deal between India and France alleging "criminal misconduct" by high public functionaries. They also sought a direction to CBI to investigate the offences mentioned in their complaint in a "time-bound" manner and submit periodic status reports to the top court.

They have claimed that in 2007 tenders were issued by the Ministry of Defence for the purchase of 126 fighter aircraft and it was specified in the Request for Proposal that 18 of these aircraft would be purchased from abroad in a 'fly-away' condition. The remaining 108 were to be manufactured in India in the factory of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) with transfer of technology from the foreign vendor.

"However within 15 days of this, the Prime Minister of India and the President of France announced a totally new deal jettisoning the virtually complete 126 aircraft deal and the Prime Minister on behalf of India agreed to purchase only 36 Rafale aircraft in a 'fly-away' condition without any transfer of technology and make in India.

"It later turned out that the new deal involved 50 per cent of the value of the contract to be given as 'offset contracts' to Indian companies and that the government informally told Dassault and the French government that the bulk of the offset contracts would have to be given to a company of Anil Ambani which had just been set up," it claimed.

Tags: supreme court, yashwant sinha, arun shourie, rafale deal, prashant bhushan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple’s new iPad Pro, Mac India prices revealed

2

Dev Patel to make directorial debut with 'Monkey Man'

3

'Train 18', India’s first engineless train worth Rs 100 crore, unveiled today

4

Woman cop at work with 6-month old baby gets transferred to preferred district

5

‘Feel proud’: Lucknow police constable’s son appointed as his boss

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Rhea Chakraborty and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the pictures here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Kangana, Rajkummar, Parineeti, Rhea step out in style

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Deepika, Kareena, Jacqueline, Saif, Sid spotted in the city

From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt to Jacqueline Fernandez, Radhika Apte and many others - our Bollywood beauties dazzled at the Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2018. Check out exclusive pictures from the event last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Kareena, Alia, Mouni, Janhvi and others dazzle at Awards night

The 20th Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) Film Festival kick-started with a grand opening ceremony at the iconic Gateway of India. Check out the exclusive photos of B-Town stars who attended the event last night. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

20th MAMI Film Festival: Aamir Khan, Tabu, Radhika Apte and others attend

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Tanushree Dutta, Sushmita Sen with her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town celebrities right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: SRK, Aamir, Fatima, Tanushree, Sushmita and BF spotted in city

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor was spotted at the book launch, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with BFF Amrita Arora and Karan Johar at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence and Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Harshvardhan Rane with GF Kim Sharma and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Kareena, Alia, Sonam, Sunny, Suhana & others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham