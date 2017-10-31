The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 31, 2017 | Last Update : 07:39 AM IST

India, All India

UP: Pregnant woman dies after being beaten by policemen

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 31, 2017, 12:40 am IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2017, 6:22 am IST

According to reports, five policemen went to the village after receiving a tip-off that spurious liquor was being sold there.

The deceased, Ruchi Rawat, was repeatedly kicked in her stomach by the cops, alleged the villagers. (Representational image)
 The deceased, Ruchi Rawat, was repeatedly kicked in her stomach by the cops, alleged the villagers. (Representational image)

Lucknow: Suspecting her to be hiding illegal liquor around her belly, a few policemen killed a 22-year-old pregnant woman, in Barabanki on Sunday night.

The deceased, Ruchi Rawat, was repeatedly kicked in her stomach by the cops, alleged the villagers. On the contrary, the local police claimed that she died of a heart attack.

According to reports, five policemen went to the village after receiving a tip-off that spurious liquor was being sold there. On spotting the cops, Ruchi’s family members reportedly ran away but she was left behind because of her condition. When she tried to run, the cops allegedly beat her with sticks and also kicked her.  

Following this, she fell down screaming with pain and died a short while later.  Senior police officer Sushil Singh denied the role of policemen in the death.

“The police neither went to her house nor did they have any confrontation with her. All these accusations are completely false”, he said. Meanwhile, a video clip of the incident has gone viral on the social media, confirming the incident.

Tags: pregnant woman, up police
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Bizarre video of women worshipping a dustbin outside Bihar temple goes viral!

2

Attraction to partners based on how parents look, says new study

3

NASA gets into 'Halloween' mood, releases spooky soundtrack playlist

4

Vinod Dua not too pleased with Twinkle defending Akshay over 'sexist' jibe at Mallika

5

Want to increase productivity? Wear slippers to work

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham