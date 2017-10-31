UP: Pregnant woman dies after being beaten by policemen

According to reports, five policemen went to the village after receiving a tip-off that spurious liquor was being sold there.

Lucknow: Suspecting her to be hiding illegal liquor around her belly, a few policemen killed a 22-year-old pregnant woman, in Barabanki on Sunday night.

The deceased, Ruchi Rawat, was repeatedly kicked in her stomach by the cops, alleged the villagers. On the contrary, the local police claimed that she died of a heart attack.

According to reports, five policemen went to the village after receiving a tip-off that spurious liquor was being sold there. On spotting the cops, Ruchi’s family members reportedly ran away but she was left behind because of her condition. When she tried to run, the cops allegedly beat her with sticks and also kicked her.

Following this, she fell down screaming with pain and died a short while later. Senior police officer Sushil Singh denied the role of policemen in the death.

“The police neither went to her house nor did they have any confrontation with her. All these accusations are completely false”, he said. Meanwhile, a video clip of the incident has gone viral on the social media, confirming the incident.