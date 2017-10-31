Tushar opposes fresh probe into Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination

The Bench is hearing a PIL filed by Mumbai-based Pankaj Phadnis, a research scholar pleading for a fresh probe.

New Delhi: Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, on Monday moved the Supreme Court opposing the petition seeking fresh probe into the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

Senior counsel Indira Jaising told a Bench of bench of Justices S.A. Bobde and M.M. Shantanagoudar that she would be filing an intervention application on behalf of Tushar Gandhi.

The Bench is hearing a PIL filed by Mumbai-based Pankaj Phadnis, a research scholar pleading for a fresh probe.

When the bench questioned the locus of Tushar Gandhi in the case, Ms Jaising, said she would explain the locus standi if the court proceeded with the case.

The bench said there were several ifs and buts in the case and that it would like to wait for the amicus curiae Amarendra Saran’s report.

Mr Saran sought four weeks time to file the report, saying he was yet to receive relevant documents from the National Archives.

The petitioner said the investigation into the murder of the Mahatma represents the biggest cover up in the history of India.

The blame on Marathi people in general and Veer Savarkar in particular for being the cause of the death of Mahatma has no basis in law and facts.

On the other hand there is a compelling need to uncover the larger conspiracy behind the murder of Mahatma Gandhi by constituting a new commission of inquiry.

The petitioner, who argued himself, also sought to ascertain the veracity of the finding of the trial court and the high court of Punjab that three bullets were fired by Godse from the gun at the Mahatma when the material facts on record show that four bullets were fired.