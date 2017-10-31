The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 31, 2017 | Last Update : 07:39 AM IST

India, All India

Tushar opposes fresh probe into Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 31, 2017, 12:29 am IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2017, 6:36 am IST

The Bench is hearing a PIL filed by Mumbai-based Pankaj Phadnis, a research scholar pleading for a fresh probe.

Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948)
 Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948)

New Delhi: Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, on Monday moved the Supreme Court opposing the petition seeking fresh probe into the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

Senior counsel Indira Jaising told a Bench of bench of Justices S.A. Bobde and M.M. Shantanagoudar that she would be filing an intervention application on behalf of Tushar Gandhi.

The Bench is hearing a PIL filed by Mumbai-based Pankaj Phadnis, a research scholar pleading for a fresh probe.

When the bench questioned the locus of Tushar Gandhi in the case, Ms Jaising, said she would explain the locus standi if the court proceeded with the case.

The bench said there were several ifs and buts in the case and that it would like to wait for the amicus curiae Amarendra Saran’s report.

Mr Saran sought four weeks time to file the report, saying he was yet to receive relevant documents from the National Archives.

The petitioner said the investigation into the murder of the Mahatma represents the biggest cover up in the history of India.

The blame on Marathi people in general and Veer Savarkar in particular for being the cause of the death of Mahatma has no basis in law and facts.

On the other hand there is a compelling need to uncover the larger conspiracy behind the murder of Mahatma Gandhi by constituting a new commission of inquiry.

The petitioner, who argued himself, also sought to ascertain the veracity of the finding of the trial court and the high court of Punjab that three bullets were fired by Godse from the gun at the Mahatma when the material facts on record show that four bullets were fired.

Tags: tushar gandhi, mahatma gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Bizarre video of women worshipping a dustbin outside Bihar temple goes viral!

2

Attraction to partners based on how parents look, says new study

3

NASA gets into 'Halloween' mood, releases spooky soundtrack playlist

4

Vinod Dua not too pleased with Twinkle defending Akshay over 'sexist' jibe at Mallika

5

Want to increase productivity? Wear slippers to work

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham