The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 31, 2017 | Last Update : 01:07 PM IST

India, All India

Indian students attacked in Milan; Swaraj says 'monitoring situation'

PTI
Published : Oct 31, 2017, 11:56 am IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2017, 11:59 am IST

The Consulate General of India in Milan on Monday issued an advisory to Indian students and asked them not to panic.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said she had received a detailed report about the incidents. (Photo: PTI)
 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said she had received a detailed report about the incidents. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi/Milan: External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said she was personally monitoring the situation in the incident of attack on Indian students in Milan, northern Italy.

The Consulate General of India (CGI) in Milan on Monday issued an advisory to Indian students and asked them not to panic.

“The Consulate has received reports of unfortunate incidents of attacks on Indian students in Milan. All Indian students are urged not to panic. The Consulate is taking up this matter with the highest level of law and order authorities in Milan,” according to the advisory posted on Twitter.

The advisory did not mention if the attacks on Indian students appeared to be racially motivated. The CGI advised Indian students to be in touch with each other, especially when they go out.

It also advised students to spread information among other students from India about the areas where they have experienced “such incidents” so that such areas can be avoided.

In New Delhi, Swaraj said she had received a detailed report about the incidents. She said she has asked the students not to worry.

"Attack on Indian students in Milan: I have got the detailed report. Pls do not worry. I am monitoring the situation personally. @cgmilan1," Swaraj said in a Tweet.

Tags: sushma swaraj, indian students, indian students attacked in milan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Secret behind symbol of Deathly Hallows revealed by author

2

India tops list of new TB cases in 2016: WHO

3

Bizarre video of women worshipping a dustbin outside Bihar temple goes viral!

4

Attraction to partners based on how parents look, says new study

5

NASA gets into 'Halloween' mood, releases spooky soundtrack playlist

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is an annual Taoist celebration held from the first day to the ninth day of the lunar month. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate centuries-old Nine Emperor Gods festival in Malaysia

The parade was the highlight event of the 10-day Fantasy Fest masking and costuming festival, themed "Time Travel Unravels," that ended on Sunday, October 29. (Photo: AP)

Fantasy Fest draws thousands to Key West, Florida

More than 700 performers prepared for months for the colorful afternoon procession along more than 4 miles (7 km) of the expansive Paseo de la Reforma. (All photos: AP)

Theme of Mexico's traditional Day of the Dead parade inspired by Bond movie

Chhath Puja 2017 is an ancient Hindu festival, rituals are performed to thank the Sun god for sustaining life on earth and seeking the divine blessings. (All photos: PTI, AP)

Chhath Puja 2017: Devotees flock to pay respects to the Sun God

Fashion designers, popular brands and accessories designers take part in 22nd Athens Xclusive Designers Week. (Photo: AP)

Athens Fashion Week see upcoming designers share stage with famed couturists

Chhath is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival dedicated to the Sun and his wife Usha in order to thank them for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and to request the granting of certain wishes. (Photo: PTI)

Celebrating Chhath Puja, one of the most eco-friendly festivals in India

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham