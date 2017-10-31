The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Oct 31, 2017 | Last Update : 07:39 AM IST

India, All India

Congress pushes for Rahul’s elevation before Gujarat polls

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 31, 2017, 12:54 am IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2017, 6:32 am IST

Gandhi chairs Opposition meeting, attacks PM Modi on GST, demonetisation.

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi holding a meeting with the party's general secretaries at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi holding a meeting with the party's general secretaries at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls, the Gandhi family loyalists have begun an exercise to push for Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s elevation as party chief.

With the end of state organisational elections, party president Sonia Gandhi is expected to call for a CWC meet to formally propose her successor’s name.

However, with the Congress president having powers to announce a successor without calling a CWC, an effort is on to persuade Ms Gandhi to declare her son as party president in the next 20 days.

This is because, the loyalists feel that if the Congress gets trounced in the Gujarat polls, it would become more difficult to do the same.

Mr Gandhi, who has been actively campaigning in Gujarat, on Monday, chaired twin meetings on demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) following which he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked finance ministers of Congress-ruled states to raise issues in the GST council.

The issues include problems of compliance with small and medium enterprises, single unit people and job workers. He targeted Mr Modi, saying he had destroyed the country’s economy with the both note ban and GST. He alleged that the Prime Minister had failed to understand the troubles of the commoners. ‘

While the economy was able to withstand the torpedo of note ban, it could not deal with the GST, alleged Mr Gandhi. The economy is in tatters now, he said.  

Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal at the meeting, said, “I must confess that there was an amount of arrogance with the government when we had made these demands at Hyderabad. But, ever since Mr Sinha’s letter has become public and there is a groundswell of opinion against the present form of GST, they are slightly more receptive.”

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh was also part of the meeting and noted with concern, the faulty design, architecture, and complication of compliances, saying, it has killed jobs and businesses.

He wondered as to why the government was celebrating the first anniversary of note ban on November 8.

The Congress and other Opposition parties have already announced plans to hold protests across the country on the note ban anniversary.

While the Congress would hold protests under the slogan of “India is suffering”, other parties would hold protests in various states in separate platform.

Tags: rahul gandhi, gujarat assembly polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

