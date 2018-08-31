Relief for Tejashwi, Rabri Devi as Delhi court grants bail in IRCTC scam

Apart from the RJD chief's wife and son, all other accused have also been granted bail.

The court had directed them to appear in the case related to alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Pataiala House Court on Friday granted bail to former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam case.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj also issued a production warrant against Lalu Yadav in the case.

However, Lalu could not appear before the court today as he is in a Jharkhand jail in another case.

Apart from the RJD chief's wife and son, all other accused have also been granted bail. The court has ordered all accused to furnish a personal bond and surety amount of Rs 1 lakh each.

The CBI had registered a case in July last year and carried out searches at 12 locations in Patna, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and Gurgaon in connection with the case.

Besides Lalu Prasad and his family members, former Union minister Prem Chand Gupta and his wife Sarla Gupta, Agarwal, then managing director of IRCTC P K Goyal and then IRCTC director Rakesh Saxena were also named in the charge sheet.