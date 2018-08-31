The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 31, 2018 | Last Update : 10:08 AM IST

India, All India

Punjab: Police rescue 42 people from drug rehabilitation centre in Ludhiana

ANI
Published : Aug 31, 2018, 9:04 am IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2018, 9:04 am IST

The police raided the illegal rehabilitation centre in Ludhiana after receiving complaints that addicts were allegedly being ill-treated.

Soon after the rescue, the patients were brought to the civil hospital in the city. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Soon after the rescue, the patients were brought to the civil hospital in the city. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Ludhiana: The Punjab police on Thursday rescued 42 people - suffering from drug addiction - from Disha Rehabilitation Centre in Ludhiana after receiving complaints that they were allegedly being ill-treated at the institution.

The rehabilitation centre is unregistered. Soon after the rescue, the patients were brought to the civil hospital in the city.

"The centre was working illegally. The police have brought 42 people to the hospital. We will now do MLR, medical, blood and other tests of these people. The motive of rehabilitation centre is to help these people lead a normal lifestyle so that they never think about drugs again," said a doctor from the hospital.

On August 20, the Chief Ministers of the Northern States unanimously decided to set up a common secretariat in Panchkula to tackle the issue of drug menace in their respective states.

The announcement was made by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar after a meeting along with the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Tags: capt amarinder singh, punjab police, drug rehabilitation centre, disha rehabilitation centre, ill treatment of inmates
Location: India, Punjab, Ludhiana

MOST POPULAR

1

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

2

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

3

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

4

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

5

Woman burns down house performing exorcism on sofa she believed the devil possessed

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

With their films up for release, Bollywood celebrities were spotted at respective promotional events in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha ups style, Pataakha gets Arijit touch, Loveratri, Laila Majnu pairs’ moves

Amitabh Bachchan launched the latest season of his popular TV game show ‘Kaun Banga Crorepati’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Time to brush up your GK again as Big B is back with latest season of KBC

Bollywood stars were spotted in various parts of the country as they promoted their upcoming films. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek, Kajol, Sui Dhaaga, Stree leads take their films across the country

Several Bollywood stars were showstoppers on day five, the last, of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena gives LFW fitting finale with elegant appearance, others also shine

It was the most star-studded day, the fourth of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Kangana, Varun, Malaika, expectant Neha-Angad, others’ classy ramp walks

Several Bollywood celebrities made an appearance on day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Janhvi, Shahid, Disha, Karisma, others ace fashion game on the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham