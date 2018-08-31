The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 31, 2018 | Last Update : 08:42 PM IST

India, All India

PM Modi inaugurates 400-bed Nepal-Bharat Maitri Pashupati Dharamshala

PTI
Published : Aug 31, 2018, 8:01 pm IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2018, 8:01 pm IST

PM Modi also hailed Nepal Government's decision to publish in Nepali language the poems of late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Prime Minister Narendra and Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli inaugurate 'Pashupati Nath Dharamshala' at Tilganga in Kathmandu. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra and Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli inaugurate 'Pashupati Nath Dharamshala' at Tilganga in Kathmandu. (Photo: PTI)

Kathmandhu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli on Friday jointly inaugurated a 400-bed Nepal-Bharat Maitri Pashupati Dharamshala - a rest house for pilgrims - build with the Indian assistance in Kathmandu.

"I am glad to inaugurate the Nepal-Bharat Maitri Pashupati Dharamshala in Kathmandu," Prime Minister Modi said as he handed over the rest house to the Pashupati Area Development Trust.

The Dharmashala has provision for family rooms, kitchen, dining hall, library and some multipurpose halls to meet the requirements of the travellers and families on pilgrimage to Pashupatinath Temple - located on the banks of the Bagmati River.

"This is not just a building...The Nepal-Bharat Maitri Pashupati Dharamshala will remind the visitors about the friendship of the two neighbours," PM Modi told a gathering, amid applause.

He also hailed the Nepal Government's decision to publish in Nepali language the poems of late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"I thank Prime Minister Oli and the Nepal Government for this touching gesture," PM Modi said.

He said the Buddhism teaches how to successfully confront the challenges of extremism and terrorism.

PM Modi also lauded the political stability in Nepal, saying the government in Kathmandu is working for the welfare of the Nepalese people.

Tags: narendra modi, k p sharma oli, nepal-bharat maitri pashupati dharamshala

MOST POPULAR

1

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

2

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

3

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

4

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

5

Woman burns down house performing exorcism on sofa she believed the devil possessed

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

As ‘Stree’ gears up for release on Friday, the team held a screening of the film for stars in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stree: Shraddha, Rajkummar all set to spook, entertain with latest offering

With their films up for release, Bollywood celebrities were spotted at respective promotional events in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha ups style, Pataakha gets Arijit touch, Loveratri, Laila Majnu pairs’ moves

Amitabh Bachchan launched the latest season of his popular TV game show ‘Kaun Banga Crorepati’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Time to brush up your GK again as Big B is back with latest season of KBC

Bollywood stars were spotted in various parts of the country as they promoted their upcoming films. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek, Kajol, Sui Dhaaga, Stree leads take their films across the country

Several Bollywood stars were showstoppers on day five, the last, of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena gives LFW fitting finale with elegant appearance, others also shine

It was the most star-studded day, the fourth of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Kangana, Varun, Malaika, expectant Neha-Angad, others’ classy ramp walks

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham