↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Lalu Prasad Yadav surrenders before CBI court

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Aug 31, 2018, 1:01 am IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2018, 6:37 am IST

Patna: Fodder scam convict, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Thursday surrendered before the special CBI court.

He was sent to Birsa Munda jail and is likely to be kept under medical observation at RIMS hospital in Ranchi. His lawyers claimed that a team of experts, including doctors from the Asian Heart Institute, will submit a full report on his health condition before the court at the earliest.  

Before surrendering, the RJD chief said, “I am following the court’s order. I am not well but I have full faith in the judiciary.”

Asked about his health condition, he said, “I am not asking for anything right now. It is the responsibility of the state government to see whether I require medical treatment or not.”

Earlier, the Jharkhand high court which granted him provisional bail in May this year on medical grounds, rejected his petition for a three-month extension and directed him to surrender by August 30.

The CBI strongly opposed Yadav’s request for extension, saying that he had already been granted six weeks of provisional bail for medical treatment.

Yadav created a flutter in political circles by opposing the recent arrest of the five left-wing activists before leaving for Ranchi on Wednesday. Reacting to the same, BJP leaders on Thursday said that he had violated the condition of bail by speaking on political issues.

NDA leaders at Ranchi, too, claimed that Yadav held a closed-door meeting with several opposition leaders to discuss the political situation before his surrender.

RJD leaders also confirmed that former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi and JMM leader Hemant Soren met Yadav on Wednesday in Ranchi.  Yadav, too, could not deny meeting these leaders.

Lalu Yadav has been serving jail term in four fodder scam-related cases. The case pertains to illegal withdrawal of money from various treasuries when RJD was in power in Bihar.

The fodder scam surfaced in 1996 and a charge sheet against 38 persons was filed by the CBI on October 27, 1997. Lalu Yadav was made one of the main accused in the case.

