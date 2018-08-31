The Asian Age | News

Journey from ‘Pappu to Gappu’ full of lies: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi

Published : Aug 31, 2018, 5:05 pm IST
Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hit out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for making allegations against government,

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a two-pronged offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on demonetisation and Rafale deal. (Photo: File | PTI)
New Delhi: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for making allegations against the government, saying those with a "legacy of scams" see scams everywhere, not development.

Naqvi's remarks come a day after Gandhi launched a two-pronged offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on demonetisation and Rafale deal, terming them huge scams which were committed to help his "crony capitalist friends".

"Only a person whose journey from Pappu to Gappu (a person who makes tall claims) started with lies can make such illogical statements," Naqvi said. "Unfortunately, those who have a legacy of scams, they only see scams everywhere. They cannot see development and good governance," the Minority Affairs Minister said.

The Congress has lost all ground and therefore its leaders should keep a calm mind, and move forward after self introspection, he added.

These people are helping in destroying the Congress by making all sorts of wrong claims in India and abroad, Naqvi said, in an apparent reference to Gandhi's remarks recently in India and during his visit to the UK and Germany.

In a no-holds-barred attack on PM Modi, the Congress chief had on Thursday alleged the note ban "scam" was deliberately inflicted on common people by the Prime Minister who owes an answer to the country on why he did so.

Gandhi also demanded a JPC probe into the Rafale issue.

Tags: mukhtar abbas naqvi, rahul gandhi, pm modi, demonetisation, rafale deal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

