8-yr-old dies after school gate made of 'cheap material' falls on her in Deoria

PTI
Published : Aug 31, 2018, 9:27 pm IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2018, 9:27 pm IST

The victim's father, who works as an auto driver in the school took her to a hospital where doctors declared the girl brought dead.

Harshita, a student of upper KG in Career Academy school was entering the building when the accident occurred in the morning.
 Harshita, a student of upper KG in Career Academy school was entering the building when the accident occurred in the morning. (Representational Image)

Gorakhpur: An eight year-old girl died after the gate of her school fell on her in Baitalpur area of Deoria district on Friday, police said.

Harshita, a student of upper KG in Career Academy school was entering the building when the accident occurred in the morning.

The victim's father, Santosh Mishra, who works as an auto driver in the school took her to a hospital where doctors declared the girl brought dead.

Santosh informed police that the school manager, Anup Kumar Yadav had got the gate constructed six months back using cheap material.

Despite his complaints, no action was taken to fix the gate, Mishra said as he blamed Yadav's "negligence" for his daughter's death.

A case was registered against Yadav who has gone missing after the incident. The police have launched an operation to nab him.

"The body of the girl was sent for post-mortem and a case under Section 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304 A (punishment for causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered against the school manager," SO, Gauri Bazar police station, PS Yadav said.

