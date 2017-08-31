The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 31, 2017 | Last Update : 02:20 PM IST

India, All India

Raise Doklam issue during China visit: Shiv Sena's advice to Modi

ANI
Published : Aug 31, 2017, 12:33 pm IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2017, 12:33 pm IST

On Monday, India and China agreed to end their over two-month-long stand-off in the Doklam Plateau by reaching an understanding.

At the invitation of the President of China, Prime Minister Modi will visit Xiamen in China's Fujian province between September 3 and September 5 to attend the 9th BRICS Summit. (Photo: PTI/File)
 At the invitation of the President of China, Prime Minister Modi will visit Xiamen in China's Fujian province between September 3 and September 5 to attend the 9th BRICS Summit. (Photo: PTI/File)

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Tuesday advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will visit Xiamen in China's Fujian province between September 3 and September 5 to attend the 9th BRICS Summit, to raise the issue of Doklam and to solve this tension once and for all.

The Sena, in an editorial published in its mouthpiece 'Saamna', said, " Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will visit Xiamen in China's Fujian province between September 3 and September 5 to attend the 9th BRICS Summit, must raise the issue of Doklam on the platform and to solve this tension once and for all."

At the invitation of the President of China, Prime Minister Modi will visit Xiamen in China's Fujian province between September 3 and September 5 to attend the 9th BRICS Summit.

On Monday, India and China agreed to end their over two-month-long stand-off in the Doklam Plateau by reaching an understanding to not let their long standing differences become disputes.

India-China standoff at Doklam, near the Sikkim-Tibet-Bhutan trijunction, had been going on for more than two months and the situation arose after China started constructing a road in the area.

India objected to the road construction after the Chinese troops ignored Bhutanese protests, triggering a face-off on June 16.

Tags: shiv sena, narendra modi, 9th brics summit, doklam issue
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Largest asteroid in a century to whiz by Sept 1

2

Improve eyesight naturally with these simple tips

3

India, Canada to jointly issue postal stamps with Diwali as theme

4

Here's why putting glitter on your tongue is a bad idea

5

Gaza man forced into hiding due to 'tree man disease' finally gets treatment

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham