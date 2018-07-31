Watch: Tej Pratap dressed as Lord Shiva, offers prayers in Patna

Tej Pratap said the prayers were being offered for the welfare of Bihar and its natives, and also for his father, Lalu Prasad.

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday dressed up as Lord Shiva and offered prayers at a Shiva temple in Patna before leaving for Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar.

In an interview to ANI, Tej Pratap said the prayers were being offered for the welfare of Bihar and its natives, and also for his father, Lalu Prasad.

#WATCH: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav dressed up as Lord Shiva offers prayers at a Shiva temple in Patna before leaving for Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar pic.twitter.com/gdBViBmofH — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2018

"Will pray for the welfare of the people of Bihar and the entire nation so that everybody lives in peace, in harmony, without any divide or barrier. I will also pray for the health of my father, will pray for his long life," he added.

Lalu was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on March 29 for specialised treatment, and was subsequently referred to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute Medical Sciences and then to a Mumbai hospital.

The RJD chief returned to Patna on July 8 after undergoing heart treatment in Mumbai.

Last year, Tej Pratap had dressed up as Lord Krishna to celebrate the beginning of the New Year.

Donning Lord Krishna's avatar Tej Pratap was spotted playing the flute with a red turban on his head.