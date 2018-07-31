Uproar in RS after Amit Shah says Cong didn't have courage to implement NRC

Congress and Trinamool Congress put in notice to discuss the NRC in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

New Delhi: Parliament today witnessed uproar after angry opposition protested in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha over a draft citizens' list in Assam that left out over 40 lakh people.

Out of the 3.29 crore applicants, 2.89 crore have been found eligible for inclusion in the complete draft of National Register of Citizens or NRC, that was released in Guwahati on Monday. This meant that the names of 40.07 lakh have been left out.

Minutes after the proceeding started in the Rajya Sabha, the House was adjourned till noon following disruption. Lok Sabha witnessed similar scenes with opposition raising protests.

The Congress and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress put in notice to discuss the NRC in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

'Rajiv Gandhi signed Assam accord in 1985, which was similar to NRC. They did not have courage to implement it, we did,' BJP chief Amit Shah told Rajya Sabha.

Following the statement of Amit Shah, Congress lawmakers protested in the Well of the House forcing the Speaker to adjourn the proceeding for sometime till 1: 10 pm.

After the proceedings resumed, the Opposition continued its protest following which the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier, addressing the Rajya Sabha, Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "Genuine Indians should not be sent out of the country. NRC should not be politicised and used as vote bank. It is a human rights issue, not a Hindu-Muslim issue."

Before the Parliament convened on Tuesday, opposition parties protested outside the House carrying placards that read: "Why are Indian citizens left out of NRC."

The National Register of Citizens is being updated for the first time since 1951 to recognise Indian citizens living in Assam and identify those who entered the state from Bangladesh.

Minutes after the list was made public on Monday, the government has asserted that the draft is not final; all those missing from the citizens' list will receive a letter and will be given a fair chance to produce proof of their citizenship between August 30 and September 28.

The Ministry of Home Affairs as well as the BJP-led Assam government assured that no arrests or deportations would be made until all the claims were verified.