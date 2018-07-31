The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 31, 2018 | Last Update : 11:14 AM IST

India, All India

Ranchi deaths: Schoolgirl discovered bodies, suicide notes found

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 31, 2018, 10:48 am IST
Updated : Jul 31, 2018, 10:47 am IST

Police said that they have found two suicide notes, one for 15 pages and other of two pages but refused to share the details.

People gather outside the house where seven members of a family allegedly committed suicide, in Ranchi on Monday, July 30, 2018. (Photo: PTI)
 People gather outside the house where seven members of a family allegedly committed suicide, in Ranchi on Monday, July 30, 2018. (Photo: PTI)

Ranchi: In another mysterious case of death, seven members of a family were found dead in their home in Ranchi on Monday.

The deceased, Deepak Kumar Jha allegedly committed suicide along with his including his parents, wife, two children and brother.

According to report, police found the bodies of brothers hanging from ceiling fan. The rest of the family was found dead on bed.

The dead were identified as Shashi Kumar Jha, 65, a retired railway employee, his wife Gayatri Devi, 60, along with their sons Deepak Jha, 40, and Rupesh Jha, 39, Deepak’s wife Soni Jha, 38, and their children one-year-old son Jagu and six-year-old daughter Drishti.

According to the landlord, Jha wanted to set up his own business but was steeped in debt and Rupesh Jha, his younger brother was unemployed.

According to some neighbours, the family was facing a huge financial crisis and the treatment of the youngest member of the family may have driven them to commit suicide.

Anish Gupta, Senior police officer said, “It seems a case of suicide but let the investigations get over.”

Deputy inspector of police said that they have found two suicide notes, one for 15 pages and other of two pages but refused to share the details. He also said prima facie investigations reveal that brothers killed the five members of the family and later hanged themselves.

The bodies were found by a school girl who went and knocked at the door as school van of Deepka Jha’s daughter kept honking but got no response.

Recently, on July 1, 11 members of a family were found hanging in their home in Delhi’s Burari. From number of diaries found, getting material for their own suicide, investigators have said that mass suicide was driven by blind faith that the ‘ritual’ would help them to attain salvation.  

Tags: ranchi death, burari death, family commits suicide, suicide notes found, mass suicide
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian woman marries herself in beach ceremony after break-up

2

Bharat: Salman had ‘taunted’ Peecee, but has something special to say about Katrina

3

Horrified shopper finds rotting carcass of baby crow in Aldi salad

4

‘I'd be a fool to make biopic on myself’: No Sanju-like venture for Akshay Kumar

5

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL leaks: A short roundup of all we know

more

Editors' Picks

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Celebrities stepped out for their Sunday football session in Mumbai and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sakshi in attendance as Dhoni shows footy skills with Abhishek, Ishaan, others

Celebrities from various fields attended a screening of the short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kangana, biggies from other fields watch film based on Modi's life

Bollywood celebrities indulged in promotional activities for their films in Mumbai on Friday and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

As their ventures’ release dates near, Akshay, Taapsee, DQ, others on duty

In an eventful day, the trailer of upcoming horror-comedy film 'Stree' was unveiled in a quirky manner.

Of saree and cake: Stree trailer unveils with Shraddha and Rajkummar

The team of ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ unveiled the trailer of the comedy in Mumbai on Wendesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Happys’ Sonakshi, Diana and team gear up to take you on a fun-filled ride

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai city for activities related to their films on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee at Farhan house, Anil in full steam, new kids on block launch trailer

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham