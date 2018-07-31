The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 31, 2018 | Last Update : 02:50 PM IST

India, All India

Heavy rains lash Kerala; one dead, Idukki dam water level swells

PTI
Published : Jul 31, 2018, 2:07 pm IST
Updated : Jul 31, 2018, 2:07 pm IST

On Monday night, orange alert was issued and people living in the catchment areas and low-lying areas were asked to remain cautious.

Water logged streets in Trivandrum on Tuesday after heavy rainfall. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Water logged streets in Trivandrum on Tuesday after heavy rainfall. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: A 74-year-old man was electrocuted to death here on Tuesday as heavy rains lashed different parts of Kerala, with the shutters of three dams being opened, officials said.

The shutters of three dams in Thiruvananthapuram -- Neyyar, Aruvikkara and Peppara -- have been opened with the water level rising, a state disaster control room official said.

The water level in the Idukki reservoir has reached 2,395.38 feet and there is heavy rain in the catchment areas. The man was electrocuted to death when he came in contact with a live wire on Tuesday morning.

 

Cleaning underway at Idukki dam after water level touched 2395.42 feet due to continuous heavy rainfall. Full reservoir level of the dam is 2,403 feet. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)Cleaning underway at Idukki dam after water level touched 2395.42 feet due to continuous heavy rainfall. Full reservoir level of the dam is 2,403 feet. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

 

On Monday night, orange alert was issued and people living in the catchment areas and low-lying areas were asked to remain cautious.

This orange level warning is for weather conditions which have the capacity to impact significantly on people in the affected areas.

Holiday has been declared for all educational institutions, except professional colleges, in the city on Tuesday by the district collector following heavy rains.

In Alappuzha district, 12 new relief camps have been opened since Monday evening and 3,886 people living in the coastal areas, including Porakkad, have been shifted.

In Thrikkanad in northernmost Kasaragod district, 18 people near the coastal areas have been moved to a relief camp.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) here, heavy rainfall is likely in most places across the state on Tuesday.

Sea condition is likely to be very rough over south-west, central and north Arabian sea. There is a possibility of surging waves during high tides in the low-lying areas of coasts, and fishermen have been warned not to venture into sea along and off the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts.  

Tags: kerala rains, orange alert, kerala government, imd forecast
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian woman marries herself in beach ceremony after break-up

2

Bharat: Salman had ‘taunted’ Peecee, but has something special to say about Katrina

3

Horrified shopper finds rotting carcass of baby crow in Aldi salad

4

‘I'd be a fool to make biopic on myself’: No Sanju-like venture for Akshay Kumar

5

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL leaks: A short roundup of all we know

more

Editors' Picks

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

more

ALSO FROMLife

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Blood moon was visible at different times across globe when sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Blood moon visuals from around the world

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Not only actors who are promoting their films and television series, stars at the Comic-Con International see thousands of fans donning elaborate costumes to turn the convention into a spectacle. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Fans donne costumes from bizarre to cute at San Diego Comic-Con Convention

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham