DMK chief Karunanidhi to stay admitted for longer duration: Chennai hospital

Published : Jul 31, 2018, 7:37 pm IST
Jul 31, 2018

It said that an extended period of hospitalisation was necessary due to age-related overall decline in his general health.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supporters gather outside the hospital where DMK chief M Karunanidhi is being treated in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: DMK president M Karunanidhi was in the intensive care unit of a city hospital for the fourth day on Tuesday. A statement from the hospital said that Karunanidhi continued to maintain his vital signs with active medical support. 

It, however, added that an extended period of hospitalisation would be necessary due to age-related overall decline in his general health, altered liver functions and haematological parameters.

 

 

Karunanidhi was rushed to hospital past Friday midnight after a sudden drop in his blood pressure.

The DMK chief was "resuscitated and stabilised" in intensive care and managed by a team of doctors and nurses, the statement added.

