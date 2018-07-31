The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jul 31, 2018 | Last Update : 02:50 PM IST

India, All India

Congress IT team member held for molestation, gets bail

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 31, 2018, 1:50 pm IST
Updated : Jul 31, 2018, 1:59 pm IST

Chirag Patnaik was arrested on Monday after a former colleague accused him of sexual harassment, police said.

Patnaik was booked on July 3 after a woman, a member of the Congress IT cell, accused him of molesting her. (Representational Image)
New Delhi: A member of the Congress social media team, Chirag Patnaik, was arrested on Monday after a former colleague accused him of sexual harassment, police said.

However, he was later released on bail, police said.

According to reports, Patnaik was booked on July 3 after a woman, a member of the Congress IT cell, accused him of molesting her. The woman left the team since then.

The woman also alleged that Congress’ social media head, Divya Spandana, refused to listen to her complaint against Patnaik.

However, on Tuesday, Spandana said an internal committee is investigating the matter.

 

 

Earlier in July, Spandana had issued a statement signed by 39 Congress social media team members defending Patnaik.

 

 

Meanwhile, the BJP has asked the Delhi police to conduct a thorough probe and demanded strict action against the accused.

Tags: congress, bjp, crime, sexual harassment, divya spandana
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

