Assam NRC only draft list, no action against those left out: SC to Centre

Supreme Court directed the Centre to frame SOP to deal with claims and objections regarding Assam's NRC.

The Supreme Court also asked the Centre to place SOP before it by August 16 for approval and said people should be given reasonable opportunity to contest exclusion. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that no coercive action can be taken against those whose names are not there in the National Register of Citizen or NRC of Assam as it is only a draft.

The apex court directed the Centre to frame standard operating procedure (SOP) to deal with claims and objections regarding Assam's NRC.

The court also asked the Centre to place SOP before it by August 16 for approval and said people should be given reasonable opportunity to contest exclusion.

On Monday, Assam had released the draft of NRC in the state on Monday. 2,89,83, 677 (two crore eighty nine lakhs, eighty three thousand six hundred and seventy seven) people have been found eligible Indian citizens among 3.29 crore total applicants.